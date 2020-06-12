Maren Morris Drops New Songs ‘Just for Now’ and ‘Takes Two’

Maren Morris has issued a pair of new songs, nearly 15 months after the arrival of her second album Girl. The new tunes, “Just for Now” and “Takes Two,” now appear as additional tracks at the end of the streaming version of Girl.

“Just for Now” comes on like an indie rock power ballad with ringing guitar work, but Morris’ mellow vocal delivery keeps it tethered to her usual R&B and pop approach. “You don’t have to be the answer to a question that’s gonna change my life,” she sings, urging someone to be in the moment and not worry about whether it’s going to work out in the long run.

“Takes Two,” meanwhile, is a slinky R&B number with reverb-soaked guitar and atmospheric strings that centers on an irresistible, possibly even dangerous attraction. “Takes two to love like this/Takes two, and now you and I can’t quit,” she sings.

“GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life. During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear,” Morris tweeted on Wednesday.

Back in March, Morris was awarded with Gold certification of Girl and then played to a massive crowd at the Houston Rodeo before touring was shut down indefinitely. She also scored a major Number One hit with “The Bones,” her second country radio chart-topper from Girl following the title track, and joined the roots supergroup the Highwomen for their acclaimed debut album. For the upcoming ACM Awards, which were moved from April to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris leads among all nominees with five nods including Album of the Year.