Maren Morris, John Mayer Performed ‘The Bones’ at 2021 Grammys

Maren Morris got an assist from John Mayer at the 2021 Grammy Awards, as the singer-guitarist joined the country-pop vocalist for a performance of her nominated song “The Bones.”

Mayer sang harmony and played guitar, offering a fierce solo at the song’s midpoint that gave “The Bones” extra bite. But this was Morris’ moment, and she showed off her voice throughout, hitting high notes and taking off on dazzling runs that kept pace with Mayer’s noodling.

Morris and Mayer teased their Grammys collaboration with a post on Morris’ Instagram stories last Tuesday. “We’ll see you at the Grammys,” she wrote beneath a photo of the two artists in masks. “The Bones” was nominated for Best Country Song, but was bested by “Crowded Table,” a song written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna and recorded by the Highwomen — of which Morris is a member.

“[‘The Bones’] has so many layers that I didn’t even recognize, even as the writer, that pertain to this time we’re living in,” Morris told Rolling Stone last year. “It has a message of resilience about this country, not just this relationship. The day I wrote it, that was not the intention behind it. But I love that it’s taken on an even deeper meaning.

As for Mayer, this isn’t the first time he’s performed with a Nashville star. At his 2019 Music City tour stop, Mayer surprised fans by bringing out Chris Stapleton to duet on “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” and debut a new song titled “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care.” He also made two appearances on CMT Crossroads, first with Brad Paisley in 2004 and with Keith Urban in 2010.