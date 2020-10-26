Maren Morris Endorses Joe Biden: ‘We Need Leadership That Is Kind, Compassionate’

Maren Morris gave her endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the virtual “I Will Vote” Democratic fundraiser on Sunday. In a video posted to Morris’ social accounts, the singer carefully articulates her reasoning and calls on others to reject the division sown by Donald Trump’s administration.

“Like a lot of us, I’ve been in perpetual shock watching what’s happened in our country in these last few years,” she says. “We’ve been divided and pitted against one another. We’ve seen the forces of hatred not just reserved for the awkward Thanksgiving dinner conversation with a crazy relative once a year, but out in the open and encouraged by the President of the United States.”

Morris gave birth to her first child at the beginning of the pandemic in March. The experience proved to be transformational and made her want to work harder for the future of her son and all children growing up right now. She wrote the song “Better Than We Found It” as a way to express those feelings and call people to action.

“I live in the world of country music, which has always been about telling the truth,” she says. “And just like I believe country music is for everyone, so is this country.”

She goes on to voice her support for many marginalized communities, explaining how “Better Than We Found It” was penned with them in mind as well.

“This song is for the immigrants who call our country home yet are made to feel as if they aren’t welcome, our LGBTQIA community who are seeing their basic human rights set on the chopping block of this election’s outcome, and black Americans who are simply asking to have their humanity matter like everyone else.”

In wrapping up her endorsement of Biden and the Democratic ticket, Morris outlines the stark differences between the candidate and party she chose and the one currently in power.

“We need leadership that is kind, compassionate, and that cares,” she says. “Leadership that will unite us to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism, and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in better shape than we found it. It’s time we tell someone that he’s fired, and let’s elect a president and vice president who believe in the best of what America can be and who will work every day to ensure we once again stand united, because divided we fall.”