Rolling Stone
Maren Morris Enlists Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile for New ‘Girl’ Album

Singer details track list for upcoming March 8th release

Maren Morris

Maren Morris' new album 'Girl' will feature appearances by Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile.

Jamie Nelson/Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Maren Morris will have some high-profile guests on her upcoming second album Girl, as both Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile make appearances on the March 8th release.

Carlile guests on the previously released “Common,” which ponders the difficulty of different people trying to reach understanding. They also performed the song live during Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend in January. Brothers Osborne, on whose “Greener Pastures” Morris was a co-writer, appear on a new song called “All My Favorite People.” The 14-track album’s uplifting title cut was released as the project’s lead single in mid-January, and Morris noted she was singing to herself as much as about a system that — at present, anyway — isn’t including very many women.

“Looking at the country radio chart the last year, more titles had the word ‘girls’ in them than actual girls on the radio,” she told Rolling Stone Country. “I think in my head I wanted to buck the trend a little bit and be like, ‘I’m a girl, and I’m going to sing about a girl, and I’m the girl.”

Morris, a multiple nominee at the 2019 Grammy Awards, scored a single nod for Female Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards when nominations were announced early Wednesday morning. Facing her in the category are Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde and Grammy Album of the Year winner Kacey Musgraves.

On March 9th, the day after Girl is released, Morris will launch her Girl: The World Tour, running more than 40 dates with guests including Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn.

Maren Morris – Girl track listing:

  1. “Girl”
  2. “The Feels”
  3. “All My Favorite People” (feat. Brothers Osborne)
  4. “A Song for Everything”
  5. “Common” (feat. Brandi Carlile)
  6. “Flavor”
  7. “Make Out With Me”
  8. “Gold Love”
  9. “Great Ones”
  10. “RSVP”
  11. “To Hell & Back”
  12. “The Bones”
  13. “Good Woman”
  14. “Shade”

Rolling Stone
