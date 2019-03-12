Watch Maren Morris Sing Elevated ‘Girl’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Ratcheting up the promotion for her just-released sophomore LP, Girl, Maren Morris stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to play a smoldering rendition of the album’s title track and lead single.

Cowritten by Morris, Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons — who also shared in the credit for Morris’ “The Middle” collaboration with Zedd and Grey last year — “Girl” already had a daytime television treatment last Friday on NBC’s Today show, the same day that Girl saw its official release. This time around, the Grammy winner employed a unique stage setup, standing on a runway flanked on either side by her band members, while also switching out her usual gold-plated microphone for one that matches a new pink motif. Part self-love song, part empowered anthem, “Girl” chugs along with Morris alternately cooing and roaring over the instrumental breaks, all of which gets some added flash and drama from the stage lighting.

After Girl‘s release on International Women’s Day, Morris — who was nominated in five categories at last month’s Grammy awards — embarked on her new Girl: The World Tour over the weekend. Her next stop is for a sold-out appearance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday night, March 13th.