Watch Maren Morris Lead a Women’s March in New ‘Girl’ Video

Maren Morris cedes the spotlight to a number of everyday women in the music video for “Girl.” Premiering on Thursday, the video highlights women in various situations as it seeks to illustrate the struggles they face in everyday life. There’s a dancer pushing herself to learn the routine, a desperate shoplifter stuffing her bag with food and a restaurant worker assaulted by a customer.

“We don’t want more than anyone else. We want the same as everyone else,” Morris says in an interview at the beginning of the clip, directed by Dave Meyers (Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman”).

It’s notable that all the women are shot from behind for the first half of the video, including Morris, who is seen strumming a guitar and, later, being pushed by a vocal coach to hit just the right note. Eventually the subjects turn around to reveal their faces, offering a stark look into their eyes and, in some cases, their attempts to adhere to some societal perfection. At one point, Morris — in a T-shirt with the word “feminist” written in the Metallica font — is shown leading a women’s march, before the action jumps to the singer entertaining a stadium of thousands.

“One of the hard things about being a girl is having to always answer questions about why it’s hard to be a girl,” she says at the end.

The Nashville country-pop singer released “Girl,” the lead single off her upcoming album, earlier this month. An empowering, optimistic song, it serves as Morris’s personal reminder to not succumb to self-criticism. “I was writing it as a letter to another girl who I felt had disrespected me and was constantly trying to be competitive with me when I just wanted to exist in my own space,” she told Rolling Stone. “But as we kept writing it, I realized I’m not talking to someone else — I’m talking to myself.”

Morris also announced dates for Girl: The World Tour. Kicking off in March in Chicago, the trek hits major markets like New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, and includes a series of European shows in May.

The singer is nominated for five Grammys at next month’s ceremony, including two for her crossover hit “The Middle” with Zedd, and a pair for her poignant country song “Dear Hate.”