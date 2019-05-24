×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Walshy Fire Is Known for Dancehall. On ‘Abeng,’ He Turns Toward Afrobeats Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Maren Morris Remake ‘The Middle’ With Dave Cobb for New Acoustic EP

Three-song project ‘Maren Morris: Reimagined’ will stream exclusively on AppleMusic

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Maren Morris revisits three of her songs — including the monster dance-pop hit “The Middle” — on a new EP for Apple Music. Titled Maren Morris: Reimagined, the EP will stream exclusively on the digital service beginning May 31st.

Morris teamed up with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) for the project, entering Nashville’s RCA Studio A to record versions of “The Middle,” “The Bones” and the title track to her latest EP, the empowering “Girl.” In a companion video, Morris is shown recording the songs with Cobb and the band live in Studio A. At the end of a vocal run in “The Middle,” Cobb raves, “That was a damn good take.”

“I think the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song,” Morris says. “Dave you know, his production is so rootsy and very soulful and Americana and he just understands that sound so intensely.”

Related

Maren Morris
Maren Morris: 5 Things We Learned From New Documentary
Watch Maren Morris Perform 'A Song for Everything' on 'Colbert'

The Texas native and Nashville resident is currently on tour in the U.K. as part of her Girl: The World Tour. She returns to the U.S. for festival performances throughout the summer, including CMA Fest, Bonnaroo, Chicago’s Lake Shake and Michigan’s Faster Horses.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone