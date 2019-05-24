See Maren Morris Remake ‘The Middle’ With Dave Cobb for New Acoustic EP

Maren Morris revisits three of her songs — including the monster dance-pop hit “The Middle” — on a new EP for Apple Music. Titled Maren Morris: Reimagined, the EP will stream exclusively on the digital service beginning May 31st.

Morris teamed up with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) for the project, entering Nashville’s RCA Studio A to record versions of “The Middle,” “The Bones” and the title track to her latest EP, the empowering “Girl.” In a companion video, Morris is shown recording the songs with Cobb and the band live in Studio A. At the end of a vocal run in “The Middle,” Cobb raves, “That was a damn good take.”

“I think the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song,” Morris says. “Dave you know, his production is so rootsy and very soulful and Americana and he just understands that sound so intensely.”

The Texas native and Nashville resident is currently on tour in the U.K. as part of her Girl: The World Tour. She returns to the U.S. for festival performances throughout the summer, including CMA Fest, Bonnaroo, Chicago’s Lake Shake and Michigan’s Faster Horses.