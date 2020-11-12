 Maren Morris' CMA Awards Speech: Watch Her Praise Black Singers - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Charts: Ariana Grande Coasts to Number One With 'Positions'
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

See Maren Morris Praise Black Women Country Singers in Powerful CMA Awards Speech

Morris uses her Female Vocalist of the Year win to name-check Linda Martell, Rissi Palmer, Rhiannon Giddens and more

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maren Morris, CMA Awards

Maren Morris gave a powerful speech honoring black women country singers at Wednesday's 2020 CMA Awards.

John Russell/CMA*

Maren Morris won her first Female Vocalist of the Year award at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards and used her time onstage to honor the under-acknowledged legacy of black women in country music with an emotional acceptance speech.

“There are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition too because I”m just a fan of their music and they’re as country as it gets, and I just want them to know how much we love them back,” Morris said during her remarks, before going on to name Linda Martell, Rissi Palmer, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Spencer, and Rhiannon Giddens.

“There are so many amazing black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre, and I know they’re going to come after me, they’ve come before me, but you’ve made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre.”

Earlier in the night, Morris accepted the awards for both Single and Song of the Year for her 2019 crossover smash “The Bones.”

Last month, Morris tweeted, “Come sing with us” to up-and-coming singer-songwriter Brittany Spencer after coming across her acoustic rendition of the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” online.

In This Article: Linda Martell, Maren Morris, Rhiannon Giddens, Yola

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.