Maren Morris Talks Using Her Voice, Taking Risks in New CBS Interview

Ahead of this weekend’s ACM Awards, where she’s nominated in the Female Vocalist of the Year category, Maren Morris was profiled by CBS This Morning, in a segment during which she asserted that singing isn’t the only thing she uses her voice to do.

Mindful of the ongoing #MeToo conversations now taking place, Morris shares some of her own cringe-worthy experiences, noting, “It makes you recognize in yourself things you’ve allowed that aren’t acceptable – everything from a program director of a radio station hanging on you and being drunk and inappropriate to feeling like you have to laugh at someone’s joke that isn’t funny. I’ve learned that I don’t have to do those things.”

Rolling Stone Country contributor Marissa Moss appears in the piece, pointing out the “Girl” singer’s determination to continue the discussion around women on country radio. “When it comes to country radio, she’s using every tool she has to force change around this topic and make sure it’s constantly being talked about in Nashville, which is incredibly powerful.”

Additionally, the segment touches on Morris’ socially conscious “Common,” from her Girl LP. The tune features openly gay singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, which Moss notes is a progressive move for an artist in the historically more conservative country format. Morris says she has “somehow been lucky in the risky moves I’ve made in my career,” adding that her hope for country music is “that it stays true to itself but also it doesn’t get left behind.”

Also on Friday, Morris appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform another Girl track, “The Bones.”