Maren Morris Cancels RSVP Tour, Says She’s Recording New Album

In an alternate reality, Maren Morris was on the road all last summer, headlining her RSVP Tour. The pandemic quashed those plans and, faced with yet another round of postponed dates, Morris has decided to pull the plug. The songwriter, whose hit “The Bones” is nominated for a Best Country Song Grammy, made the announcement on Friday.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP Tour. You will receive a full refund at point of purchase.”

The news wasn’t all bad, however. Morris shared that she’s currently writing a new album, the follow-up to 2019’s Girl. “I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she said.

Despite the tour cancellation, Morris has performed live this year. In October, she played a livestream show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and earlier this month headlined Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl for another streaming concert. She was also the big winner at November’s CMA Awards, winning Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones” and Female Vocalist of the Year.