 Maren Morris Cancels RSVP Tour, Says She's Recording New Album - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Brandi Carlile?
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Maren Morris Cancels RSVP Tour, Says She’s Recording New Album

“I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” the country star said

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maren Morris

Maren Morris has officially scrapped her 2020 RSVP Tour.

John Shearer/ACMA2020/GettyImages

In an alternate reality, Maren Morris was on the road all last summer, headlining her RSVP Tour. The pandemic quashed those plans and, faced with yet another round of postponed dates, Morris has decided to pull the plug. The songwriter, whose hit “The Bones” is nominated for a Best Country Song Grammy, made the announcement on Friday.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” Morris wrote on Instagram. “With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP Tour. You will receive a full refund at point of purchase.”

The news wasn’t all bad, however. Morris shared that she’s currently writing a new album, the follow-up to 2019’s Girl. “I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she said.

Despite the tour cancellation, Morris has performed live this year. In October, she  played a livestream show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and earlier this month headlined Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl for another streaming concert. She was also the big winner at November’s CMA Awards, winning Single and Song of the Year for “The Bones” and Female Vocalist of the Year.

In This Article: Maren Morris

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.