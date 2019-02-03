×
Rolling Stone
See Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile Debut New Duet ‘Common’ Onstage

Grammy nominees performed at Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico

Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris. Brandi Carlile, left, and Maren Morris perform at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, in Nashville, Tenn2018 CMT Artists of the Year - Show, Nashville, USA - 17 Oct 2018

Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris, shown here at CMT's Artists of the Year in 2018, debuted a new duet at Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival.

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutte

Brandi Carlile hosted her inaugural Girls Just Wanna Weekend this past week in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Featuring three separate sets by Carlile, the all-women lineup included Indigo Girls, Mavis Staples and Maren Morris, who debuted a new duet with Carlile on Night 1. Titled “Common,” the song found the two Grammy nominees trading lines in the chorus: “We’ve got way too much in common/maybe we’ve forgotten.”

Morris and Carlile first performed together at CMT’s Artists of the Year last October, saluting the late Aretha Franklin with “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” But Morris says she’s been a longtime fan of Carlile, whose Grammy-nominated album By the Way, I Forgive You is poised to introduce the songwriter to a wider audience.

“The first week I moved to Nashville, I went to Grimey’s record store and Brandi had just released her album Bear Creek. It was the first thing I saw and picked it up. It was in my car for the next three years,” Morris tells Rolling Stone. “When I met Brandi, I told her I bought your album and I was obsessed with you, and now we’re duetting. It’s so cool to see her widely recognized on the world stage with all these Grammy nominations. She’s Americana — that’s just a tag she’s been given — but she is so much more than that, and I am glad the world is going to know her.”

Carlile is up for six Grammys at next Sunday’s ceremonies, including the all-genre Album of the Year. Morris, nominated for five Grammys, released her new single “Girl” last month, along with an empowering video that highlighted the daily struggles of various women. She’ll launch her Girl World Tour on March 9th in Chicago.

In This Article: Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris

