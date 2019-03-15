Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile Document Collaboration in New ‘Common’ Video

Maren Morris has released a “Making Of” video for “Common,” the unifying anthem from her latest album Girl that features the singer sharing the vocal spotlight with Brandi Carlile.

Footage throughout the video highlights the budding partnership between Morris and Carlile, who recently revealed they’ll be working together in the new Highwomen side project with Amanda Shires. At the beginning, the theme is set with Carlile on a FaceTime call with Morris, enthusiastically acknowledging, “I hear we’re gonna get to do a lot more singing together.”

Then the two musicians get to work, first tracking vocals for the uplifting duet in the studio and eventually taking it to the stage for the song’s live debut at Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend destination festival in Mexico earlier this year.

The pair sang “Common” together again on Wednesday at Morris’ headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The evening also featured special appearances by Miranda Lambert, Cassadee Pope and Natalie Hemby.

Morris continues her Girl: The World Tour this weekend with shows in Kansas City, Missouri on March 15th and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 16th. Carlile, who recently won three Grammy Awards including Best Americana Album for last year’s By the Way, I Forgive You, next performs in Panama City Beach, Florida on March 23rd.