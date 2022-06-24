Maren Morris on Abortion Ruling: ‘Tomorrow I Will Fight, But Today I Am Grieving’

In light of the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday morning overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to restrict or ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy, a handful of country music artists have spoken out in opposition to the decision. Chief among them is Maren Morris, who detailed her own journey to becoming a mother in an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone.

Morris, 32, says she waited until she was 29 and financially stable to try to have a child with her husband, fellow songwriter Ryan Hurd. The “Circles Around This Town” singer planned out details ranging from where her son would be born to what school he would one day attend. “Every choice, every decision, a thoughtful one,” Morris says.

“Today, I hold my two year old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn’t enough to protect him from being born in a country who could do this to women. Women, the ones who gave each Supreme Court Justice on the bench the right to be here, the dexterity of their pen hand,” she continues. “Tomorrow I will fight, but today I am grieving.”

Earlier this month, Amanda Shires, Morris’ bandmate in the Highwomen, called on her fellow artists to stand up in support of abortion rights and shared her own experience of suffering an ectopic pregnancy. “I think folks forget that access to abortion and reproductive healthcare is not just about terminating unwanted pregnancy. People forget that, if you take away access to reproductive healthcare, you’re going to be killing moms like me. I would have died had this procedure not been available to me,” Shires told Rolling Stone. “Where would that leave my own daughter?”

Along with Morris, Nashville artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Cassadee Pope also reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 decision establishing abortion rights as law. Ballerini shared an Instagram story about abortion now becoming illegal, writing “This is horrifying.” Pope, meanwhile, tweeted, “This is sickening. The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion and control our bodies. I am heartbroken and angry. Join me in fighting back.”

Taylor Swift weighed in as well, writing: “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are at.”

Here’s Maren Morris’ full statement:

