Maren Morris Plots Expansive 2022 Tour

Maren Morris will release her new album Humble Quest on March 25, and then she’ll spend a significant portion of the second half of 2022 playing its songs on the road. On Monday, the “Circles Around This Town” singer-songwriter announced an expansive headlining tour of North America that will get underway in June.
With 41 dates announced, Morris’ tour kicks off June 9 in Raleigh and run through December, where it will wrap up with a show in her adopted hometown of Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Along the way, she’s set to play famed venues including New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks, while gradually traversing the width of the country from Boston to San Diego.
Supporting artists will change throughout the trek and include Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, the Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer. At the Nashville show, both Kelly and Spencer are set to perform. Public sale of tickets begins March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Before the tour gets started, Morris will also play the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest.
Morris is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year at Monday’s ACM Awards, as well as a pair of Grammy Awards including a Duo/Group Performance nod for “Chasing After You,” a duet with her husband Ryan Hurd. Produced by Greg Kurstin, Humble Quest includes the lead single “Circles Around This Town” as well as “Background Music.”
Maren Morris tour dates:
June 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 10 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
June 11 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
June 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 17 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
June 24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
June 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
July 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 8 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Aug. 4 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Aug. 16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
Aug. 19 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 20 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
Aug. 28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 17 – Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre
Sept. 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory
Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Dec. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena