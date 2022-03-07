Maren Morris Plots Expansive 2022 Tour

Maren Morris will release her new album Humble Quest on March 25, and then she’ll spend a significant portion of the second half of 2022 playing its songs on the road. On Monday, the “Circles Around This Town” singer-songwriter announced an expansive headlining tour of North America that will get underway in June.

With 41 dates announced, Morris’ tour kicks off June 9 in Raleigh and run through December, where it will wrap up with a show in her adopted hometown of Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Along the way, she’s set to play famed venues including New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks, while gradually traversing the width of the country from Boston to San Diego.

Supporting artists will change throughout the trek and include Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, the Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer. At the Nashville show, both Kelly and Spencer are set to perform. Public sale of tickets begins March 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Before the tour gets started, Morris will also play the Houston Rodeo, Stagecoach, and Hangout Fest.

Morris is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year at Monday’s ACM Awards, as well as a pair of Grammy Awards including a Duo/Group Performance nod for “Chasing After You,” a duet with her husband Ryan Hurd. Produced by Greg Kurstin, Humble Quest includes the lead single “Circles Around This Town” as well as “Background Music.”

Maren Morris tour dates:

June 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 10 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

June 11 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 17 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

June 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

July 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 9 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 29 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 4 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

Aug. 19 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 20 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

Aug. 28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Sept. 15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 17 – Berkeley, CA @ the Greek Theatre

Sept. 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ the Armory

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena