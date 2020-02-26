 Maren Morris 2020 Tour Dates: See Details - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Colbert, Trevor Noah Go Behind the Yelling at Last Night's Democratic Debate Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Maren Morris Announces ‘RSVP: The Tour’ Dates

Headlining summer trek includes stops at famed venues Red Rocks and the Greek

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maren Morris 2020 tour

Maren Morris will launch her RSVP: The Tour in June.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Following a recent two-week country radio Number One with “The Bones,” Maren Morris has announced dates for her headlining RSVP: The Tour.

Named for a song from Morris’ 2019 CMA Award-winning album Girl, the tour gets underway June 5th in Boston and runs through mid-October, with stops including Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Openers on select dates will include Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd as well as James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Morris also has several festival appearances confirmed, including a March 7th performance in her home state at the Houston Rodeo. Additionally, she’s set to play Governors Ball in New York on June 7th; Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky, in August; and Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, in September.

The Bones,” Morris’ second single from Girl, recently became the second song (including the title track) to reach Number One on country radio. In doing so, it highlighted some of the gender disparity plaguing country radio right now: It was the first multi-week Number One by a solo female artist since 2012, when Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away” did the same.

Related

Maren Morris and Hozier team up for a new version of "The Bones."
Hear Hozier Join Maren Morris on New Version of 'The Bones'
Busbee, Producer for Maren Morris and Lady Antebellum, Dead at 43

Related

77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Golden Globes 2020: 20 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
Rob Sheffield's 50 Best Songs of the 2010s

Tickets for RSVP: The Tour go on sale March 6th at 10 a.m. local time.

June 5 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡
June 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡
June 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
July 10 – Calgary, AB @ The Scotiabank Saddledome
July 24 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡
July 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡
July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡
August 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡
August 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡
August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*
August 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡
August 22-23 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
August 27 – Detroit, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*
August 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*
September 4-6 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
September 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
September 10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡
September 11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†
September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡
September 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion†‡
September 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡
September 25 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre‡
October 1 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡
October 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP†‡
October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre†
*with Ryan Hurd
†with James Arthur
‡with Caitlyn Smith

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.