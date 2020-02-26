Maren Morris Announces ‘RSVP: The Tour’ Dates

Following a recent two-week country radio Number One with “The Bones,” Maren Morris has announced dates for her headlining RSVP: The Tour.

Named for a song from Morris’ 2019 CMA Award-winning album Girl, the tour gets underway June 5th in Boston and runs through mid-October, with stops including Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Openers on select dates will include Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd as well as James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Morris also has several festival appearances confirmed, including a March 7th performance in her home state at the Houston Rodeo. Additionally, she’s set to play Governors Ball in New York on June 7th; Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky, in August; and Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, in September.

“The Bones,” Morris’ second single from Girl, recently became the second song (including the title track) to reach Number One on country radio. In doing so, it highlighted some of the gender disparity plaguing country radio right now: It was the first multi-week Number One by a solo female artist since 2012, when Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away” did the same.

Tickets for RSVP: The Tour go on sale March 6th at 10 a.m. local time.

June 5 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*‡

June 6 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*‡

June 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

July 10 – Calgary, AB @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre*‡

July 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailey’s Amphitheater*‡

July 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*‡

August 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre*‡

August 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*‡

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

August 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*‡

August 22-23 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

August 27 – Detroit, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre*

August 28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

September 4-6 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

September 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

September 10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre†‡

September 11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds†

September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre†‡

September 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion†‡

September 19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion†‡

September 25 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre‡

October 1 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater†‡

October 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP†‡

October 15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU†‡

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre†

*with Ryan Hurd

†with James Arthur

‡with Caitlyn Smith