Marcus King Leads a Tent Revival in ‘The Well’ Video

“Get ready for a miracle!” reads a sign outside a tent in the music video for Marcus King’s new single “The Well.” Inside, the singer-guitarist provides just that, delivering a spiritual conversion to his following via a supercharged performance.

The first song off King’s upcoming album El Dorado, “The Well” is full of religious imagery: he sings about setting souls free, the fires of hell, and the good lord. King wrote the song with Ronnie Bowman and Dan Auerbach, who produced the album. Reid Long directed the video.

Due January 17th, El Dorado features 12 tracks and an all-star group of musicians, including keyboardist Bobby Wood, drummer Gene Chrisman, and bassist Dave Roe, members of the house band at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Studio in Nashville. King teamed up with the Black Keys member to cut his first album without his eponymous Marcus King Band (their previous effort was the 2018 LP Carolina Confessions).

“‘The Well’ for me symbolizes the source of all my influences. It is everything that has happened to me to make me the man I am today,” King said upon the release of the song in October.

King, a South Carolina native, is currently on the road to preview El Dorado. He’s playing the Castle Theatre in Bloomington, Illinois, on Tuesday night.