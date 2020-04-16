Marcus King Takes Little Steps Back in Time in ‘One Day She’s Here’ Video

Marcus King sets his song “One Day She’s Here” to an inventive new music video that finds the singer-guitarist and his lover just feet apart but walking in opposite directions. When they do connect, it’s fleeting, mirroring the song’s chorus of “one day she’s here/the next she’s gone.”

The South Carolina native filmed the video on the streets of Nashville with director Joshua Shoemaker, who used reverse motion photography to simulate King walking backward as life continues to move forward around him. His umbrella magically sheds its rain, his beer bottle refills, and his romantic interest is back in his arms.

“I wanted to try for a David Lynch approach with this,” King said in a statement. “Josh Shoemaker was just the man for the job. We had so many dear friends come and be a part of it as well.” (Look closely and you’ll spy Kendell Marvel making a quick cameo.)

“One Day She’s Here” appears on King’s album El Dorado, produced by Dan Auerbach and released in January.

“I sat down and the first thing that came to mind was this story of a girl in a Coupé De Ville, just out of your reach,” King says. “The song talks about the good things in life sometimes not sticking around for long.”

King recently performed as part of Rolling Stone‘s quarantine series In My Room, singing “Rita Is Gone” and “Wildflowers & Wine.”