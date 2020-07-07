Marcus King Announces ‘Four of a Kind’ Livestream Series

Singer-guitarist Marcus King has announced the new livestream Four of a Kind, Live From Nashville, a full-production performance series that gets underway July 13th and concludes August 3rd. With a new theme for each of its four weekly episodes, the series will include such guest artists as Billy Strings, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, and Devon Gilfillian.

The first installment on July 13th will feature King and his band performing the entirety of his 2020 album El Dorado, which was recorded by Dan Auerbach in Nashville. The second episode, on July 20th, will head into jam territory with guests Billy Strings and Maggie Rose. The third, set for July 27th, looks to get heavy with Brent Hinds of metal titans Mastodon and all rock-oriented material. On the fourth and final Monday of the series, King will perform the Band’s The Last Waltz with guests including Elizabeth Cook, Early James, and Gilfillian.

Tickets are already on sale, ranging from $10 for an individual event to $30 for all four nights. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to MusiCares, and Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief project will match donations up to a collective total of $10 million. All shows begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are available on King’s website.

In April, King appeared in Rolling Stone‘s In My Room livestream series, performing “Rita Is Gone” and “Wildflowers & Wine.”