See Marcus King and Dan Auerbach’s Acoustic Performance of ‘Beautiful Stranger’

Track appears on King’s new album ‘El Dorado,’ produced by the Black Keys singer-guitarist

As Marcus King gears up for the release of his latest album El Dorado on January 17th, the South Carolina native unveils another song off the LP. The studio version of “Beautiful Stranger,” which coasts along on King’s sublime yearning vocal and electric piano accompaniment, arrives today, along with a live performance of the track by King and Dan Auerbach.

The Black Keys singer-guitarist, who produced El Dorado, co-wrote the song with King and Paul Overstreet. “It’s about you go to those same old divey bars and see the same folks coming in and out of there. It’s a good drinking song and it’s a good love song, and the best person to write for those two topics is [Overstreet],” King says at the start of the video, filmed at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville.

El Dorado is the follow-up to the Marcus King Band’s 2018 album Carolina Confessions. Coming via Fantasy Records, the LP features Auerbach’s all-star house band, including drummer Gene Chrisman, bassist Dave Roe, and keyboardist Bobby Wood. King will make his Jimmy Kimmel Live! debut on January 15th, and play a free in-store at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in Nashville on release day.

