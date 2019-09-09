Marcus King Band Plot Winter El Dorado Tour

Currently on a hot streak with the release of their album Carolina Confessions and an opening slot on Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, the Marcus King Band have announced their own headlining winter tour. The guitar phenom and his eclectic group will launch the El Dorado Tour on October 31st in Kansas City, Missouri, and proceed to wind their way across the Midwest and Northeast, ending up in New York City for a December 21st show at the Beacon Theatre.
The 23-year-old King, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, has been on the road nonstop since the release of Carolina Confessions last October. Recently settling in Nashville, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut last week, singing with Maggie Rose, and is set to play a number of shows on Thursday as part of the 2019 AmericanaFest: the Easy Eye Sound Get Down at Little Harpeth Brewing, at Musician’s Corner in Centennial Park, and aboard the Luck Showboat on the Cumberland River.
On September 27th and 28th, he’ll host artists like Jason Isbell and Josh Ritter at his third annual Marcus King Band Family Reunion in Black Mountain, North Carolina, near Asheville.
Here are Marcus King Band’s upcoming tour dates on the El Dorado Tour:
October 31 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
November 1 — Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre
November 2 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
November 3 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
November 5 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
November 7 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
November 8 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
November 9 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
November 10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
November 12 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
November 14 — Cincinatti, OH @ Bogart’s
November 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
November 16 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
November 17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
November 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
November 21 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
November 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
November 23 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
December 5 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
December 6 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater
December 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
December 8 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
December 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
December 12 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
December 13 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
December 14 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
December 15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
December 17 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
December 18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
December 19 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
December 20 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & Perf Arts Center
December 21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre