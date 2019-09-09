Marcus King Band Plot Winter El Dorado Tour

Currently on a hot streak with the release of their album Carolina Confessions and an opening slot on Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour, the Marcus King Band have announced their own headlining winter tour. The guitar phenom and his eclectic group will launch the El Dorado Tour on October 31st in Kansas City, Missouri, and proceed to wind their way across the Midwest and Northeast, ending up in New York City for a December 21st show at the Beacon Theatre.

The 23-year-old King, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, has been on the road nonstop since the release of Carolina Confessions last October. Recently settling in Nashville, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut last week, singing with Maggie Rose, and is set to play a number of shows on Thursday as part of the 2019 AmericanaFest: the Easy Eye Sound Get Down at Little Harpeth Brewing, at Musician’s Corner in Centennial Park, and aboard the Luck Showboat on the Cumberland River.

On September 27th and 28th, he’ll host artists like Jason Isbell and Josh Ritter at his third annual Marcus King Band Family Reunion in Black Mountain, North Carolina, near Asheville.

Here are Marcus King Band’s upcoming tour dates on the El Dorado Tour:

October 31 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

November 1 — Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

November 2 — Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

November 3 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

November 5 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

November 7 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

November 8 — Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

November 9 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 12 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

November 14 — Cincinatti, OH @ Bogart’s

November 15 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

November 16 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

November 17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

November 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

November 21 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

November 22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

November 23 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

December 5 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

December 6 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theater

December 7 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

December 8 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

December 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

December 12 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

December 13 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

December 14 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

December 15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

December 17 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

December 18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 19 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

December 20 — Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & Perf Arts Center

December 21 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre