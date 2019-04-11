Watch Marcus King Band’s Mournful ‘Goodbye Carolina’ Video

Marcus King Band bid a wistful farewell to the past in the new video for “Goodbye Carolina,” a personal track from the versatile soul-rock band’s latest LP Carolina Confessions, which was produced by Dave Cobb and released last fall.

Directed by Tess Lafia, the video for the poignant ballad depicts the dissolution of a relationship, intertwined with happy memories, through vintage-hued footage of intimate moments, both pleasant and painful. For the 23-year-old King, a rising favorite in the Southern jam and Americana scenes, the song has more literal meaning, as the ace guitarist and big-voiced singer-songwriter recently uprooted from his native South Carolina and moved to Nashville.

“With all my material, I like the listener to draw their own conclusion as to the meaning of the lyrics; I want the song to be what it means to you,” King said in a statement. “That being said, ‘Goodbye Carolina’ came to me in a daydream, an apparition of a dear songwriter friend we had lost only a year prior. I wrote from his perspective, and often feel the song was written through me. The lyrics simultaneously describe my need to break out and escape bad memories, loss, and pain associated with my hometown, using the state as a personification of things I decided to leave behind.”

King and his hard-touring band recently delivered a dynamic performance at SXSW in Austin, Texas. This summer the group will join Chris Stapleton on his All-American Road Show Tour of amphitheaters and also perform at Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen, New York on August 18th.