See Maggie Rose’s Simmering Studio Performance of ‘I’m Yours’

Maggie Rose and her band get cooking in a new studio performance of “I’m Yours,” a song from her 2018 album Change the Whole Thing.

Wanting to capture the energy of her full-throttle live shows, Rose went into the studio with her “family band” — featuring players from her touring band and Nashville’s Them Vibes — and cut a record like she was playing a concert, while cameras rolled. With its sizzling slide guitar licks and blues-influenced piano, “I’m Yours” calls to mind the no-nonsense blues rock of Bonnie Raitt, letting Rose open up for a full-throated wail on every chorus. “You got me, ’cause you get me, I’m yours,” she sings, and it sounds like a promise.

Change the Whole Thing was released in September, compiling together a series of “digital 45s” Rose had previously issued, like “Pull You Through,” along with new material. The album was accompanied by a documentary of her working on the project in the studio, which proved to be a challenging, but ultimately fulfilling creative process.

“If you messed up, you started again,” she told Rolling Stone earlier in 2018. “It was so liberating. I had never sung with that much conviction before, because that’s your one shot.”

Rose has shows lined up through the end of the year, including one tonight in Vienna, Virginia, and a gig aboard the Cayamo cruise with Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris and more in February.