Maggie Rose Details New Album ‘Change the Whole Thing’

After releasing a series of “digital 45s” since October 2017, Maggie Rose will unveil her new album, Change the Whole Thing, on September 21st. The LP marks the “It’s You” singer’s first full-length project since her 2013 debut, Cut to Impress. In addition to its 12 tracks, Change the Whole Thing will feature a dozen live in-studio videos, with a one-hour, behind-the-scenes musical documentary on the making of the album.

Embracing pop, rock, country and classic soul, the material on the long-awaited LP was recorded with Rose’s 13-piece band, and the songs were tracked live — without overdubs — at Nashville’s Starstruck Studios.

“The way in which we captured this record with a large, live band in a throwback fashion definitely permeated into the writing room, particularly with ‘It’s You,'” Rose told Rolling Stone of the slow-burning cut issued last March. “Some of the powerhouses who inspired me to move to Nashville years ago were artists like Bonnie [Raitt] and Etta James, who made their own timeless albums in this town. After years of listening to them wail their hearts out on their records and make me feel everything they were feeling in that moment, I feel I had my own moment with this song to do the same in my own way with this incredible band.”

Also on the horizon for Rose is an extensive tour, which launches August 17th in St. Louis, Missouri, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and more. The trek is currently scheduled to run through the fall, wrapping in Dallas on December 6th.

Change the Whole Thing track listing:

“Do Right by My Love” “I’m Yours” “Change the Whole Thing” “Lazy Love” “Long Way to Go” “It’s You” “Hey Blondie” “Smooth” “Magic Man” “Just Getting By” “Pull You Through” “The Letter”

Maggie Rose tour dates:

Aug. 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Aug. 18 – Wilson, AR @ Grange at Wilson Gardens

Sept. 19 – Hollywood, CA @ Hotel Café

Sept. 20 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Sept. 23 – Novato, CA @ Sweetwater in the Sun Festival

Sept. 26 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

Nov. 13 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

Nov. 15 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

Nov. 17 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

Dec. 6 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada