Maggie Rose Is Soulful, Electric in New Song ‘Can’t Miss Something’

Maggie Rose’s album Change the Whole Thing was one of the best releases of 2018, placing the vocalist live in the room with her band to finally capture the soulful energy of her concerts. Rose continues the momentum of the LP with a new deluxe edition that includes five new tracks, including the unreleased “Can’t Miss Something.” Change the Whole Thing (Deluxe Edition) is out now.

To mark the release of the expanded album, Rose premieres a video for “Can’t Miss Something,” which puts the viewer up close with band and singer in the studio. It’s a lively performance and shows off the interplay between Rose, her players, and a trio of ace backup vocalists.

“Recording ‘Can’t Miss Something’ was a joyful moment for me and for the band, and the energy of the song just pops right at you when you watch the video,” Rose tells Rolling Stone Country. “It has been an awesome journey over the last year sharing Change the Whole Thing with the world, and I wanted to close out this amazing year by letting the audience in on as much of the making of the album as possible. Everyone has been so supportive of this album, especially the fans, so I wanted to share some never before heard acoustic versions of some of the tracks that they loved from the record.”

Along with “Can’t Miss Something,” the deluxe edition includes the work tape of “Pull You Through” and three acoustic versions of songs: “Change the Whole Thing,” “It’s You,” and “Pull You Through.”

Rose, who released a documentary film chronicling the making of the album, will play Saturn in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday and headline her 5th Annual Christmas Concert in Bethesda, Maryland, on December 21st.