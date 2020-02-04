Maddie & Tae Detail New Album ‘The Way It Feels’

Maddie & Tae have announced plans for their second album The Way It Feels, which is set for release on April 10th. It will mark the “Girl in a Country Song” duo’s first full-length release since their 2015 debut Start Here.

Several of the 15 tracks on The Way It Feels have previously been released as part of a pair of EPs — One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin’ — that Maddie & Tae issued in 2019. But The Way It Feels also reorders those existing songs and includes five previously unreleased songs that were co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye. The duo’s latest single “Die From a Broken Heart” is currently inside the country airplay Top 40.

In 2019, Maddie & Tae spent a significant portion of their year opening shows on Carrie Underwood’s sprawling Cry Pretty Tour 360. In conjunction with their new album, the duo will headlining a few shows in mid-April before joining up with Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour in May.

The Way It Feels track listing:

“Everywhere I’m Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins) “Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr) “My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds) “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins) “Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead) “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan) “Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins) “Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr) “Water In His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite) “Ain’t There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West) “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes) “Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach) “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan) “I Don’t Need To Know” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick) “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)