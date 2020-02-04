Maddie & Tae Detail New Album ‘The Way It Feels’

Maddie & Tae have announced plans for their second album The Way It Feels, which is set for release on April 10th. It will mark the “Girl in a Country Song” duo’s first full-length release since their 2015 debut Start Here.
Several of the 15 tracks on The Way It Feels have previously been released as part of a pair of EPs — One Heart to Another and Everywhere I’m Goin’ — that Maddie & Tae issued in 2019. But The Way It Feels also reorders those existing songs and includes five previously unreleased songs that were co-written by Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye. The duo’s latest single “Die From a Broken Heart” is currently inside the country airplay Top 40.
In 2019, Maddie & Tae spent a significant portion of their year opening shows on Carrie Underwood’s sprawling Cry Pretty Tour 360. In conjunction with their new album, the duo will headlining a few shows in mid-April before joining up with Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 Tour in May.
The Way It Feels track listing:
- “Everywhere I’m Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Bathroom Floor” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr)
- “My Man” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)
- “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Drunk Or Lonely” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)
- “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
- “Trying On Rings” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins)
- “Write A Book” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Laura Veltz, Josh Kerr)
- “Water In His Wine Glass” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite)
- “Ain’t There Yet” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)
- “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Kerr, Dave Barnes)
- “Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)
- “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)
- “I Don’t Need To Know” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Adam Hambrick)
- “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)