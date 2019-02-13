×
Rolling Stone
See Maddie and Tae’s Wistful Acoustic Rendition of ‘Die From a Broken Heart’

Country duo to support Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour in spring

Maddie and Tae 'Die From a Broken Heart'

Maddie & Tae have released an acoustic video for their single "Die From a Broken Heart."

Carlos Ruiz/Courtesy of the GreenRoom

Maddie & Tae show off their signature harmonies in a new acoustic performance video for their single “Die From a Broken Heart,” which will appear on the “Girl in a Country Song” duo’s upcoming second album.

Centering on a conversation between mother and daughter, “Die From a Broken Heart” disguises itself behind seemingly practical questions about removing black mascara from pillowcases and wine stains from a dress. But the chorus knits it all together: she’s having a really rough go of it after a particularly nasty breakup, and moms usually have all the answers. Maddie Marlow and Tay Dye sing it like they’ve been there, with this new acoustic version foregrounding their sisterly vocal interplay.

“We kind of pulled from the pain of the unknown and not feeling the most confident at that time to make it feel real,” Marlow told Rolling Stone Country about the song in 2018. “We wanted listeners to feel the pain of a mom having to hear that her kid is struggling and the pain of the girl getting her heart broken.”

There’s no official date set for Maddie & Tae’s new album, the follow-up to their 2015 debut Start Here. In the meantime, they’ve changed labels to their new home with Universal Music Group and released a handful of songs, including “Friends Don’t.” This spring, they’re set to play a supporting role on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which gets underway May 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina.

