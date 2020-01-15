Lynyrd Skynyrd Recruit Styx, Blackberry Smoke for 2020 Simple Man Jam

Lynyrd Skynyrd have recruited a whole slew of their rock & roll peers to perform at a new festival. The Lynyrd Skynyrd & Friends: Simple Man Jam is set for August 20th through 24th in Orlando, Florida.

The iconic Southern rock band, which is currently gearing up for a 2020 leg of its Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, has partnered with Sixthman — the music-cruise company behind Skynyrd’s Simple Man Cruise — for the four-day namesake event, which takes place at Orlando’s Rosen Shingle Creek resort. Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, .38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin N Cryin, Black Stone Cherry, and Bishop Gunn are among those announced to perform at the festival. Prices begin at $1399 for individuals, with additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ongoing farewell tour originally launched back in May 2018 and has been rolling ever since, with numerous new dates being added in 2019 and 2020 — though the group paused the trek in August to allow founding member Gary Rossington time to recover from heart surgery. In November, the band gave a one-night-only premiere of a concert film documenting their hometown performance at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, and released a companion live album.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour resumes March 7th in Savannah, Georgia, with Travis Tritt supporting on select dates. At present, the Simple Man Jam is the last of the announced shows.