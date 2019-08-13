Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Tour Dates, Guitarist Gary Rossington Undergoes Surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed this weekend’s stops on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour so that founding member Gary Rossington can recover from a recent heart procedure. The 67-year-old guitarist had been experiencing fatigue, according to a press release, and underwent surgery to fix a leaky heart valve on July 31st.

The two concerts affected are the August 16th show in Las Vegas and August 17th’s gig in Wheatland, California. Both performances have already been rescheduled for October.

Rossington had quintuple bypass surgery in 2003 and had a heart attack in 2015 that also affected the Southern-rock icons’ tour schedule. The sole original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd in the band’s current incarnation, Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, Honkettes backup singer Cassie Gaines, assistant tour manager Dean Kilpatrick, and the pilot and co-pilot of the Convair 420. The accident derailed the band at the height of their career, but they reunited with Ronnie’s brother Johnny Van Zant as singer in 1987 and have been on the road ever since.

Lynyrd Skynyrd kicked off their Farewell Tour in May 2018. They’re set to return to the road on August 23rd in Irvine, California, and will headline one night of the new Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on October 11th.

Last of the Street Survivors Farwell Tour dates:

August 23 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

August 24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 30 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 13 — Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater

September 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

September 21 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green

September 22 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

September 27 — Jackson, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

October 11 — Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

October 12 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

October 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

October 19 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre