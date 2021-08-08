Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates After Rickey Medlocke Tests Positive for Covid-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled four shows from their current summer tour after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL,” the band wrote on social media Saturday.

“Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd were scheduled to headline Monday’s Concert for Legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, sharing a bill with Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen at the high-profile gig. However, that date — and three more shows on their itinerary — was canceled due to Medlocke’s positive test.

Additionally, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s August 13th concert in Atlanta has been postponed until October 23rd, the band announced. The tour is currently scheduled to resume August 19th at Canandaigua, New York’s CMAC.

Lynyrd Skynyrd were already operating shorthanded as guitarist Gary Rossington has missed the majority of the band’s summer tour after undergoing emergency heart surgery recently. “He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery,” Lynyrd Skynyrd said in July.