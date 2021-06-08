Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2021 ‘Big Wheels Keep on Turnin” Tour

Farewell tours are so 2020. After the pandemic derailed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, the venerable Southern rock band are resuming and rebranding their trek: The Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour kicks off June 13th and includes 30 dates into November.

The group’s core members — founding guitarist Gary Rossington, singer Johnny Van Zant, and guitarist Rickey Medlocke — spoke about their decision to remain a touring act in a new video interview.

“Covid turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing. Maybe it’s not our time to go,” Rossington said. “And maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd performed their first show since the start of the pandemic this past weekend, headlining the opening night of the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida.

The Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour includes an array of special guests, including Eighties rockers Tesla on most dates. Kansas, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band and the Marshall Tucker Band will also appear on select shows.

In April, Synyrd released Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live at Knebworth ‘76, a DVD, CD and LP set documenting a classic-line performance from the U.K.’s Knebworth Festival in 1976.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2021 tour dates:

June 13 — Forest City, IA @ Country Thunder Iowa

June 18 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

June 19 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

July 22 — Shakopee, MN @ Twin Cities Summer Jam

July 23 — Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair

August 9 — Canton, OH @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

August 10 — Jackson, MI @ Jackson County Fair

August 13 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 14 — Cullman, AL @ Rock The South

August 19 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

August 20 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 22 — Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival

August 27 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 28 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 3 — Paducah, KY @ Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party

September 4 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

September 17 — Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

September 18 — Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at the Meadow Event Park

September 23 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 1 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

October 2 — Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

October 8 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

October 9 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

November 5 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

November 6 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

November 13 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

November 14 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

November 19 — Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena