Lyle Lovett Reflects on Fatherhood, Mortality in New Song ’12th of June’

Lyle Lovett will release 12th of June, the Texas singer-songwriter’s first album in a decade, on May 13. The project’s title track and first single is out now alongside an accompanying video of Lovett recording in the studio.

The 11-track 12th of June features a mix of Lovett’s originals as well as interpretations of songs by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg. Lovett co-produced the project with Chuck Ainlay, bringing together his usual sonic mix of country, jazz, folk, and more. The album follows Lovett’s 2012 album Release Me.

In “12th of June,” Lovett reflects on big changes in his life since becoming a father to twin children in 2017. “One thing I know for sure/is they improve the likes of me,” he sings to a gentle country arrangement with fiddle. He ends the song with some thoughts on mortality. “To these beautiful two children/and to my sweet and tender wife/I will love you three forever/though I fly beyond this life.”

Lovett will be on the road through most of summer, playing headlining dates with his Large Band and also co-headlining shows with Chris Isaak. The tour gets underway April 7 with a sold-out gig at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas.

