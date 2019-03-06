Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, Buddy Guy Set for Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

A pair of stellar songwriters and a blues icon will be the latest artists added to the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in a ceremony set for October 24th. Four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett — who has more appearances on the long-running music series than anyone except Willie Nelson — will be honored alongside Shawn Colvin and Buddy Guy, who both made their Austin City Limits debuts in 1991.

“Lyle, Shawn and Buddy share not only a long history with ACL, but a musical kinship with each other,” the show’s executive producer Terry Lickona says in a statement, “so I’m sure we can expect some one-of-a-kind musical collaborations. They are each uniquely talented, and together they represent the legacy that has helped ACL thrive for four and a half decades.”

As in year’s past, the ceremony will take place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin, with the host, performers, presenters and additional guests announced closer to the event. Musical highlights and inductions from the ceremony will air on PBS later this year.

“I count being asked to perform on Austin City Limits as a major milestone in my career, having watched it since its inception,” says Colvin, who will soon release an acoustic version of her debut LP, Steady On, to commemorate that influential album’s 30th anniversary in October. “It has the reputation of being the show you get to do if you are truly cool, and deservedly so. To be included in the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame is a huge honor for this grateful Austinite who never would have imagined gracing its stage.”

Guy, who turns 83 in July, said of his inclusion, “My mother always said, ‘Son, if you got flowers for me, give ’em to me now while I can smell em.’ I’m very honored to be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.” The pioneering guitarist and singer returns to the show this season for his third headlining appearance.

Since 2014, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has inducted artists including Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Asleep at the Wheel, Loretta Lynn, Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash and Ray Charles.