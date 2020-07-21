Lydia Loveless Previews New Album ‘Daughter’ With Rocking ‘Love Is Not Enough’

Lydia Loveless has announced her new album Daughter, the singer-songwriter’s first collection of material to be released on her own label. The LP comes four years after Loveless released 2016’s Real.

“I took a break because I was exhausted,” the Ohio-bred singer-songwriter says in a statement. “But it was also out of the necessity of trying to learn who I was…I spent the last 10 years as a ‘growing up on the farm country gal,’ and felt like I needed to think about who I am now.”

The first track from the record, “Love Is Not Enough,” is a bruised-heart rocker that finds Loveless, who divorced from her husband and former bassist, Ben Lamb, after the release of Real, reflecting on a lifetime of hurt. “I can’t believe the worst kinds of people achieve everything they want,” Loveless sings with her trademark biting wit. “It takes medication to get me off.”

“The song is a response to the old-fashioned idea that love is all you need as opposed to understanding, or give and take,” she says. “On a larger scale, it’s about people who say things like ‘love trumps hate’ and take zero action to make it true.”

Daughter reflects a long period of soul-searching for the 29-year-old singer-songwriter.

“In a way, I still have no clue who I am, but I also feel a lot more confident in myself,” Loveless said earlier this year. “I’m a little bit less of an idiot, so that helps me make better decisions…I’ve had more opportunity to think about what I want to do and how I want to develop myself, you know, as a person as opposed to a performer.”

Daughter will be released on September 25th.