Luther Dickinson Readies All-Star Album ‘Solstice’ With Amy Helm, Birds of Chicago

North Mississippi Allstars co-founder Luther Dickinson has announced plans for a new album, billed as the debut release by Sisters of the Strawberry Moon. Solstice — itself an all-star effort —arrives March 22nd from New West Records.

In a departure from his previous releases, Solstice finds Dickinson ceding the spotlight to a diverse group of female voices, including Amy Helm, Amy LaVere, Birds of Chicago, Sharde Thomas and gospel greats the Como Mamas. The album’s 12 tracks were recorded by Dickinson at his family’s Zebra Ranch Studio in Mississippi and include a diverse assortment of originals and covers, with emphasis on exploration and collaboration.

The first release from Solstice, a cover of T Bone Burnett and Bob Neuwirth’s “Like a Songbird That Has Fallen,” features the soulful voice of Amy Helm, who released her latest solo album This Too Shall Light in 2018. Other guests on the album include Lillie Mae, Rev. Charles Hodges and Alvin Youngblood Hart.

“We believe music is a celebration of life, and folk music an expression of community and family,” says Dickinson in a statement. “Solstice is an artifact of our new friendship and musical fellowship.”

Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon will also play a handful of shows in support of the album, beginning with a March 11th stop at City Winery in Chicago.

Here’s the track list:

“Superlover” featuring Birds of Chicago “Fly With Me” featuring Sharde Thomas “Hallelujah (I’m a Dreamer)” featuring Amy LaVere “Like a Songbird That Has Fallen” featuring Amy Helm “Kathy” featuring Birds of Chicago “Hold to His Hand” featuring The Como Mamas “The Night Is Still Young” featuring Amy LaVere “Sing to Me” featuring Amy Helm “We Made It” featuring Sharde Thomas “Cricket (At Night I Can Fly)” featuring Amy LaVere “Til It’s Gone” featuring Birds of Chicago “Search Me” featuring The Como Mamas

Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon tour dates:

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

March 13 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

March 14 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

March 17 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

March 18 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

March 19 – New York, NY @ City Winery

March 20 – Washington, DC @ City Winery