See Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon Sing New ‘Like a Songbird That Has Fallen’

Luther Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon offer an inspirational message in the new video for “Like a Songbird That Has Fallen,” the first single from the group’s debut album Solstice, which will be released on March 22nd via New West Records.

A new project, Sisters of the Strawberry Moon finds Dickinson – a renowned guitarist best known as the co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars — collaborating with an impressive women-only cast of Americana and folk artists, including Amy Helm, Amy LaVere, Sharde Thomas and the Como Mamas.

In the video for “Like a Songbird That Has Fallen,” a song written by T Bone Burnett and Bob Neuwirth that appeared on the soundtrack to the film Cold Mountain, Dickinson provides meditative, restrained guitar work, giving the spotlight to the sweetly joined voices of Helm and singer/fiddler Lillie Mae. In the particularly moving chorus, Helm and Mae deliver the uplifting line: “From this frozen shadow valley, make my spirit fly.”

Dickinson and Sisters of the Strawberry Moon will tour in support of the new album, starting on March 11th at City Winery in Chicago, Illinois. The group’s brief run of dates also includes a show with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on March 16th.