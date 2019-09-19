Luke Combs Announces What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates

Currently on his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, country singer Luke Combs has announced tour plans for 2020. On February 7th, the “Beautiful Crazy” vocalist and songwriter will launch his What You See Is What You Get Tour in Columbia, Missouri, at the Mizzou Arena. Nine other dates follow, including stops in University Park, Pennsylvania; Albuquerque; and Houston. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open all 10 shows.

The new tour announcement comes shortly after Combs shared the title of his upcoming second album, What You See Is What You Get. Due November 8th, the LP follows up the wildly successful debut This One’s for You and its This One’s for You Too deluxe edition, along with this summer’s EP The Prequel.

Earlier this week, Combs joined Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, and Emmylou Harris onstage in Los Angeles as part of the All for the Hall benefit concert, a fund-raiser for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. In October, he’ll join four of his peers as CMT’s Artists of the Year honorees.

What You See Is What You Get combines the tracks of The Prequel EP, including his current single “Even Though I’m Leaving,” with 12 new songs. One of them, “1, 2, Many,” pairs Combs with Brooks & Dunn, whose Nineties country sound Combs often evokes.

Here are the dates of Combs’ What You See Is What You Get Tour. See his upcoming dates on the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour here.

February 7, 2020 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

February 8, 2020 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

February 13, 2020 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

February 14, 2020 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 15, 2020 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 18, 2020 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 19, 2020 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

April 21, 2020 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 24, 2020 — Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

April 25, 2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center