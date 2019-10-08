Luke Combs Makes No Apologies on ‘What You See Is What You Get’ Title Track

Luke Combs lays it all on the table in the title track to his upcoming second album What You See Is What You Get.

An unapologetic, autobiographical anthem, “What You See Is What You Get” finds the North Carolina native spelling out his identity in plain English. “I’m a straight-shooting, beer drinking, rule-breaking, don’t think I won’t take a good thing too far,” he sings in the pre-chorus. “I’m a midnighting, backsliding, getaway-car-driving, running away with your heart.” It’s the chorus though that ties it all together, with Combs declaring, “‘Be careful what you wish for’ is what I meant when I said, ‘What you see is what you get.'”

Combs will release What You See Is What You Get, the follow-up to his 2017 full-length debut This One’s for You, on November 8th. On Monday, the singer shared the full track list for the album, which includes the collaboration “Does to Me” with Eric Church, an artist he has cited as his chief inspiration. Brooks & Dunn also appear on the album, singing on the already released song “1, 2 Many.”

Currently on the road as part of his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, Combs will kick off his What You See Is What You Get run on February 7th in Columbia, Missouri, with opening acts Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker. He just added another show to the leg, playing Boone, North Carolina’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on May 2nd.

Here’s the full track list and writing credits for What You See Is What You Get, produced by Scott Moffatt.

1. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (Luke Combs/Randy Montana/Jonathan Singleton)

2. “Refrigerator Door” (Luke Combs/Jordan Brooker)

3. “Even Though I’m Leaving” (Luke Combs/Wyatt Durrette/Ray Fulcher)

4. “Lovin’ On You” (Luke Combs/Thomas Archer/Ray Fulcher/James McNair)

5. “Moon Over Mexico” (Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Dan Isbell/Jonathan Singleton)

6. “1, 2 Many” (feat. Brooks & Dunn) (Luke Combs/Dan Isbell/Tyler King/Drew Parker)

7. “Blue Collar Boys” (Luke Combs/Erik Dylan/Ray Fulcher/Derrick Moody)

8. “New Every Day” (Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Josh Thompson)

9. “Reasons” (Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/James McNair)

10. “Every Little Bit Helps” (Luke Combs/Chase McGill/James McNair)

11. “Dear Today” (Luke Combs/Erik Dylan/Rob Snyder)

12. “What You See Is What You Get” (Luke Combs/Barry Dean/Jonathan Singleton)

13. “Does to Me” (feat. Eric Church) (Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Tyler Reeve)

14. “Angels Workin’ Overtime” (Luke Combs/Josh Phillips/Josh Thompson)

15. “All Over Again” (Luke Combs/Corey Crowder/Ray Fulcher)

16. “Nothing Like You” (Luke Combs/Drew Parker/Robert Williford)

17. “Better Together” (Luke Combs/Dan Isbell/Randy Montana)