Luke Combs Reschedules All Tour Dates for 2021

Luke Combs has rescheduled all of his remaining 2020 tour dates until 2021, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “Lovin’ on You” singer was originally supposed to be headlining the What You See Is What You Get Tour through December.
“Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year,” Combs tweeted on Thursday. “Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are. . . Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe.”
Combs is retaining the What You See Is What You Get moniker — also the name of his recently Platinum-certified 2019 full-length album — for 2021, and new dates will pick up June 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several cities will have multiple performances, including Raleigh, Chicago, Dallas, and New York. Shows are scheduled to run through December 3rd, when the tour wraps up with a pair of concerts in Boston.
Tickets are currently on sale, and previously purchased tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored at Combs’ rescheduled dates.
Luke Combs What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour dates:
June 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 6 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
September 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
September 17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
September 18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
September 21 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena
September 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivnt Smart Home Arena
September 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 28 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
October 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
October 15 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
October 20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
October 22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
October 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
October 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
November 4 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
November 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
November 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
November 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
November 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
November 19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
November 20 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
November 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
December 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
December 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden