Luke Combs Reschedules All Tour Dates for 2021

Luke Combs has rescheduled all of his remaining 2020 tour dates until 2021, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The “Lovin’ on You” singer was originally supposed to be headlining the What You See Is What You Get Tour through December.

“Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year,” Combs tweeted on Thursday. “Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are. . . Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe.”

Combs is retaining the What You See Is What You Get moniker — also the name of his recently Platinum-certified 2019 full-length album — for 2021, and new dates will pick up June 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several cities will have multiple performances, including Raleigh, Chicago, Dallas, and New York. Shows are scheduled to run through December 3rd, when the tour wraps up with a pair of concerts in Boston.

Tickets are currently on sale, and previously purchased tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored at Combs’ rescheduled dates.

Luke Combs What You See Is What You Get 2021 Tour dates:

June 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 6 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

September 11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

September 17 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

September 18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

September 21 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena

September 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivnt Smart Home Arena

September 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 28 ­– Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

October 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 2 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

October 15 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

October 20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

October 22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

October 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 28 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

November 4 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

November 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 20 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

November 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

December 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden