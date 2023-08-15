Luke Combs Announces New 2024 ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old’ Tour Dates
Luke Combs has announced a run of new U.S. tour dates for his “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old Tour,” which will kick off next spring. The new stops include two-night weekend stints at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium, and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium among others.
“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique set list,” Combs said in a statement. “I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.
“With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country,” he continued. “I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”
The Friday night shows will feature Cody Jinks, the Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and the Wilder Blue. Saturday nights’ opening guests are Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff.
Tickets go on general sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. local time, with presale tickets available beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, via his fan club the Bootleggers and on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. local time for Citi cardmembers.
The tour is in support of 2023’s Gettin’ Old, the follow-up and companion to 2022’s Growin’ Up. The new album features Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which has spent five consecutive weeks at Number One on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. It’s the musician’s 16th consecutive Number One single at country radio.
Luke Combs 2024 U.S. ‘Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old’ Tour Dates
April 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
April 19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY@ Highmark Stadium
April 20, 2024 – Buffalo, NY@Highmark Stadium
April 27, 2024 – University Park, PA @ Beaver Stadium
May 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL @ EverBank Stadium
May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
May 11, 2024 – San Antonio, TX@ Alamodome
May 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 18, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 1, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 14 – Craven, Canada @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 20, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 26, 2024 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
July 27, 2024 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
Aug. 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
Aug. 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Aug. 10, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium