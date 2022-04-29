Luke Combs Will Play Back-to-Back Shows for Fall ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs has plotted out a busy touring schedule in 2022, making up for the lost time with various festival appearances at Stagecoach and New Orleans Jazzfest before he embarks on a summer stadium tour.

When that trek is over, the “Tomorrow Me” singer will regroup and head out on the Middle of Somewhere Tour in September, playing a series of back-to-back arena shows that’ll take him nearly to the end of the year.

The tour gets underway Sept. 2 in Bangor, Maine, and features Combs playing two consecutive nights in nearly every city he visits. Those stops include Green Bay’s Resch Center, Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center, and Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena. The exceptions to Combs’ back-to-back lineup are when he heads to Canada for a series of dates — he’ll do one night only in Montreal and Quebec City, but double nights in Toronto and London, Ontario. The tour wraps on Dec. 9 and 10 with shows in Oklahoma City.

Tickets to most of the U.S. shows go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Joining Combs on select dates of the trek will be an assortment of artists including Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green. A release notes that ticket prices will remain at the level they were pre-pandemic.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” Combs said in a statement.

Combs recently released the song “Tomorrow Me” from his new album Growin’ Up, which will be released June 24.

Middle of Somewhere Tour

Sept. 2 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

Sept. 3 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

Sept. 16 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center+

Sept. 17 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center+

Sept. 22 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

Sept. 23 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

Sept. 30 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena+

Oct. 1 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena+

Oct. 14 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum^

Oct. 15 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum^

Oct. 21 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10 am local)

Oct. 22 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10 am local)

Oct. 28 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center^

Oct. 29 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center^

Nov. 4 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Nov. 5 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Nov. 12 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 18 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 21 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 22 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 9 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center%

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center%

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced