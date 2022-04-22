Luke Combs Does Some Serious Adulting in New Song ‘Tomorrow Me’

Luke Combs shows off his mature side in his new song “Tomorrow Me,” the superstar’s first single from his third album Growin’ Up. The new project, which follows the “Better Together” singer’s 2019 album What You See Is What You Get, will be released June 24.

Adorned by mandolin and steel, the midtempo tune sets the scene with a telephone call from an ex asking to stop by. “I know what you want, I want it too/the problem is, what’s wrong with it’s the bigger issue,” Combs sings in a low register. You see, he’s been hurt by this person on multiple occasions and doesn’t want to repeat the experience. He chooses to protect his own heart instead of letting his desires win. “I gotta live with tomorrow me,” he says, a simple, succinct answer for someone making such a mature decision.

Combs announced the album on Thursday along with its cover artwork, which set a portion of his face against an illustrated backdrop of barflies at an unnamed honky-tonk. “Title of the album is Growin’ Up and it will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24,” he wrote.

On May 1, Combs is set to headline one night of California’s Stagecoach Festival, after which he’ll perform at New Orleans JazzFest. Later in May, he’ll kick off his first stadium tour, with dates including Empower Field in Denver, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.