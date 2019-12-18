See Luke Combs Sing ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’ on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Jake Hoot, a Tennessee country singer, was crowned the winner of the 17th season of The Voice on Tuesday night. Hoot first auditioned for the series with a version of Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours,” so it was fitting that Combs himself appeared on the season finale to sing his current single “Even Though I’m Leaving.”

It was a workmanlike performance of the ballad, with Combs dedicated to summoning the full emotion of the song that charts the life journey of a young man. Combs wrote “Even Though I’m Leaving” with Ray Fulcher and Wyatt Durrette, and it’s the follow-up to his last chart-topper, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Little Big Town also performed on the finale, joining with Hoot to duet on “Over Drinking.” Lady Antebellum also represented Nashville vocal groups with a performance of their hit “What If I Never Get Over You.”

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson shepherded Hoot to his victory, which gave Clarkson her third win in four seasons on the show. It’s expected to return in February for its 18th installment with some changes in the coaching chairs. Combs, meanwhile, wrapped up his 2019 touring season with a pair of sold-out shows in Nashville last week, where he was joined by Keith Urban and Old Crow Medicine Show.