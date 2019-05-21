Luke Combs Readies New EP ‘The Prequel’

Luke Combs is packaging his latest hit single “Beer Never Broke My Heart” as part of a new five-song EP. Titled The Prequel, the project will be released June 7th and includes all-new material from the breakout country singer. It’s the first extended release by the North Carolina songwriter since his deluxe edition of This One’s for You Too last summer.

Combs co-wrote each track on The Prequel, teaming up with past collaborators like songwriters Ray Fulcher and James McNair. But while the songs are new, some may already be familiar to fans — Combs has been performing cuts like “Refrigerator Door” and “Moon Over Mexico” in concert. Other tracks on the EP include “Even Though I’m Leaving” and “Lovin’ on You.”

Earlier this month, Combs blitzed country fans with the release of “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” sharing the song and its video and performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to a release, the track has already been streamed 11 million times, underscoring the enthusiasm for new music from Combs, who is on the road as part of his sold-out Beer Never Broke My Hear Tour. He’s set to play CMA Fest in Nashville next month and will also take part in a taping of CMT Crossroads with Brooks & Dunn.

Here’s the track list for The Prequel.

1. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (written by Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton)

2. “Refrigerator Door” (written by Luke Combs, Jordan Brooker)

3. “Even Though I’m Leaving” (written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)

4. “Lovin’ On You” (written by Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

5. “Moon Over Mexico” (written by Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Jonathan Singleton)