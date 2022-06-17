Luke Combs Shows off His Soulful Side in New Song ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

Luke Combs injects some country-soul swagger into the mix for his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” which is out on Friday. The song appears on Combs’ upcoming third album Growin’ Up, which arrives June 24.

Written by Combs with Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, and Reid Isbell, “The Kind of Love We Make” recalls Billy Currington and Chris Stapleton’s soulful hits with its swaying rhythm and romantic atmosphere. “Let’s get some candles burning and some records turning/All the lights down low, take it nice and slow,” Combs sings, hoping to spend time reconnecting mentally and physically.

In the accompanying video, a younger couple find themselves growing apart until a fire in another loving couple’s home reminds them of the importance of deep connection.

It’s a bit of a stylistic turn for Combs, who excels at rowdy country rock and sensitive ballads. It’s also an appropriate song on an album called Growin’ Up, considering he almost certainly wouldn’t have been able to record it earlier in his career.

“’[The] Kind of Love We Make’ is one of those songs that I wouldn’t have been comfortable cutting when I was 24 or 25,” Combs tells Rolling Stone. “But at 32, I feel like I’ve lived a hundred lifetimes in those seven years in a lot of ways because I’ve been all over the world. I’ve like met so many different people and it’s like I’m married. It’s like all these perspectives change. You’re inevitably a different person.”

Growin’ Up also includes Combs’ recent hit “Doin’ This” and the album track “Tomorrow Me,” which he released in April. He’s currently on a break from live shows while he and his wife Nicole await the arrival of their first child, but he’ll ramp back up with a full-scale tour this fall.