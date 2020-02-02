 See Luke Combs Perform Rowdy 'Beer Never Broke My Heart' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
See Luke Combs Perform Rowdy ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ on ‘SNL’

Singer also delivered 2019 hit “Lovin’ on You” during debut SNL musical guest spot

Luke Combs filled Studio 8H with his honky-tonk sounds in his debut as a Saturday Night Live musical guest during the pre-Super Bowl J.J. Watt-hosted episode.

For a performance of his 2019 single “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Combs rocked out onstage with a trucker hat and a backing band of various guitarists, a banjo player, keyboard player and drummer. Combs’ no frills set was solely based around his impassioned vocals.

The Prequel singer again let his husky vocals do the work while he sang country anthem “Lovin’ on You.” During the nostalgia-tinged track, Combs serenaded the audience as his voice soared onstage.

Ahead of his SNL debut, Combs appeared in a promo for the show with Watt and Aidy Bryant, where the SNL declared it was “Big Boy Week over here at SNL.” When Watt asks if Bryant is scared, she responds that she “can hang. “Trucks, beer, country music, hoorah!” she adds, to which Combs responds, “We also like tractors.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Combs discussed being relatable to his audience. “I don’t think there is a wall between me and my audience,” Combs said. “There’s not anything that makes people go, ‘Oh, I can never be like that guy.’”

Combs released his sophomore album What You See Is What You Get in November. On February 7th, the singer will kick off his What You See Is What You Get tour, featuring Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker as opening acts on the road.

