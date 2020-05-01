Luke Combs Releases Studio Version of ‘Six Feet Apart’

Luke Combs has released the studio version of his timely song “Six Feet Apart,” originally debuted during a mid-April livestream performance by the singer in quarantine.

Written by Combs with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, “Six Feet Apart” addresses the depressing feeling of witnessing spring come alive but not being able to actually get out and enjoy the things he normally does. “I miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings, voicing his own experience through the pandemic. “It’s a mystery I suppose, just how long this thing goes.” The studio recording rounds out Combs’ acoustic performance with contributions from his full band including a simple, melodic lead guitar line. But more than just being relatable storytelling, the song has the ring of real-time reporting.

In lieu of being able to tour the country, Combs has been hosting regular livestream performances. His next takes place on Friday at 7 p.m., during which he’ll be partnering with Miller Lite to support bartenders who are currently out of work. Fans will have the ability to stream the performance across all of Combs’ social media properties and make donations through Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign.

Combs closed out 2019 as country’s newest superstar, his second album What You See Is What You Get having debuted at Number One and earning the largest streaming week ever for a country album. It includes the hit singles “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” and the current Top 10 hit “Does to Me,” featuring Eric Church.