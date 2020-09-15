Luke Combs Sings Social Distancing Anthem ‘Six Feet Apart’ on ‘Colbert’

Luke Combs gathered a couple of his band members to sing the social distancing tune “Six Feet Apart” for Monday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The song was first presented as a solo acoustic number in the early days of the pandemic, followed by a studio recording.

Seated outside and flanked by his guitarists, Combs gives a heartfelt rendition of the song, which he wrote with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder. “I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” he sings, acknowledging all the little, simple things that he normally takes for granted. Six months into the pandemic, another line really leaps out: “It’s a mystery I suppose just how long this thing goes,” he sings in the chorus. Combs still maintains his optimism and belief that there will be “light after dark.”

Combs has several reasons to feel good right about now. He’s currently nominated for multiple honors at the ACM Awards on Wednesday night — including Entertainer of the Year — and his current single “Lovin’ On You” is sitting at Number One on country radio. That makes his ninth career country-radio chart-topper. Additionally, Combs is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards coming up in November.

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, featuring the 18 songs on What You See Is What You Get plus five new ones, will be released October 23rd.