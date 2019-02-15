Luke Combs Releases Acoustic, Voice-Forward Version of ‘Beautiful Crazy’

Luke Combs made fans happy when he recorded the live favorite “Beautiful Crazy” for This One’s for You Too, the deluxe reissue of his 2017 debut album. Now Combs has cut another version, one that strips away the studio production for just guitar, some fiddle and his quintessentially country voice. The acoustic take of “Beautiful Crazy” was released on Friday, as the album version currently sits in the Top Three on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Combs, who wrote “Beautiful Crazy” with Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford, is currently on tour with his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. Each date of the trek, which runs through July, is sold out.

In January, Combs challenged his fans to help him reach 1 million followers on Instagram, offering to post a performance of a new song if he was successful. With the goal quickly met, he released a clip of a still-in-the-works track titled “Every Little Bit Helps.”

The singer was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Grammy Awards, which ultimately went to “New Rules” singer Dua Lipa. Combs shared his disappointment and subsequent learning experience from the nomination with his fans in a candid, humanizing note on Instagram, writing in part, “I won’t let it get the best of me, because I am surrounded by the best people in the world every day and that is something truly worth cherishing.”