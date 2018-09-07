Luke Combs Plots 2019 Headlining Arena Tour

Luke Combs knows his way around a heartbreak ballad, but at least the bottle’s never let him down. So goes the theme of the North Carolina native’s first-ever headlining arena jaunt, the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, set to kick off in 2019 with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers supporting. Combs announced the tour on social media this morning and also previewed the run with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s the Highway.
Combs, who capitalized on his 2017 success by releasing an expanded version of his major-label debut, This One’s for You, will hit 28 cities starting January 31st at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Though the tour is heavy on dates in the central United States, the “Hurricane” singer-songwriter will stop at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City — the lone date to feature only Rodgers as opener — and finish off with a visit to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on May 12th.
This One’s for You Too climbed to Number Four on the Billboard 200 chart after its release this summer and Combs is currently on tour with Jason Aldean, with whom he’ll perform Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The full itinerary for Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour:
January 31 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
February 1 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
February 2 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
February 7 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
February 8 — North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
February 9 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
February 14 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
February 15 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
February 16 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
February 21 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
February 22 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 23 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
February 28 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
March 1 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
March 2 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
March 8 — Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
March 9 — Orange Beach, AL @ Amphitheatre at The Wharf
March 28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Garden
March 29 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
March 30 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre
April 11 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
April 12 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
April 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
April 25 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
April 26 — La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
May 10 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 11 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
May 12 —Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
