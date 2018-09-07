Luke Combs Plots 2019 Headlining Arena Tour

Luke Combs knows his way around a heartbreak ballad, but at least the bottle’s never let him down. So goes the theme of the North Carolina native’s first-ever headlining arena jaunt, the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, set to kick off in 2019 with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers supporting. Combs announced the tour on social media this morning and also previewed the run with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s the Highway.

Combs, who capitalized on his 2017 success by releasing an expanded version of his major-label debut, This One’s for You, will hit 28 cities starting January 31st at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Though the tour is heavy on dates in the central United States, the “Hurricane” singer-songwriter will stop at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City — the lone date to feature only Rodgers as opener — and finish off with a visit to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on May 12th.

This One’s for You Too climbed to Number Four on the Billboard 200 chart after its release this summer and Combs is currently on tour with Jason Aldean, with whom he’ll perform Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The full itinerary for Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour:

January 31 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

February 1 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

February 2 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

February 7 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

February 8 — North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

February 9 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

February 14 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

February 15 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

February 16 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

February 21 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

February 22 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 23 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

February 28 — New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 1 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

March 2 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

March 8 — Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 9 — Orange Beach, AL @ Amphitheatre at The Wharf

March 28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Garden

March 29 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 30 — Kingston, Ontario @ Leon’s Centre

April 11 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

April 12 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

April 13 — Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

April 25 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 26 — La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center

May 10 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 11 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

May 12 —Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater