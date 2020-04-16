 Luke Combs' New Song 'Six Feet Apart': Listen - Rolling Stone
Luke Combs Just Wrote the Song That Says What We’re All Feeling

“Six Feet Apart” looks forward to the time when we can return to the way of life that makes us human

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Luke Combs debuted a new song during his weekly livestream performances that directly addresses the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the social distancing approach to daily life. Titled “Six Feet Apart,” it sums up everything we’re all feeling, thinking, and dreaming about right now.

Written by Combs, Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, the lyrics lay out the simple displays of humanity that may have been taken for granted just a few weeks ago: visiting with family, embracing a friend, going to a bar.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings, going on to fantasize about the first things he’ll do once we’re free to gather again. He’s going to take his family out to dinner, buy his friends a round of drinks (and tip well!), and, God willing, catch a ballgame. “Probably overwash my hands,” he adds, in a slice of comic relief.

It’s easy to be cynical right now, but Combs and his co-writers succeed in manifesting some semblance of hope with “Six Feet Apart.” “It’s a mystery I suppose just how long this thing goes,” the lyrics acknowledge. But “There’ll be life after dark,” Combs promises, “someday when we aren’t six feet apart.”

 

